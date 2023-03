Kilgore College advanced in the Region XIV Men’s Basketball Tournament with a 54-49 win over Lamar State-Port Arthur Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Down 10-8 early, Kilgore went on a 15-0 run, holding Lamar State scoreless for nearly seven minutes. A Dorian Benford block on one end led to a thunderous Julian “Juice” Kiett dunk on the other end during the run. The run was capped by consecutive dunks by Terrance Dixon.