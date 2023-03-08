Man Charged With Child’s Rape, Murder Returns To Court

An Enid man charged with the murder and rape of a two-year-old girl returned to court.

Michael Geiger has been in the Garfield County Jail since April 2022.

Tuesday’s hearing was continued, meaning a trial date has not been set.

Enid resident, Jeremiah Spinney, caught a glimpse of Geiger as he entered the courthouse.

“He's lost quite a bit of weight,” said Spinney.

Spinney said in years past Geiger visited a soup kitchen, in which he volunteered. He said at the time Geiger appeared to be struggling with addiction.

“Doing the tweaky thing,” said Spinney.

Then in April 2022, Spinney said he turned on the news and saw an image of Geiger's arrest.

“I was very shocked,” said Geiger.

Geiger is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering two-year-old Caliyah Guyton April 28, 2022

at the Grand Prairie Hotel.

Records showed he'd been released from prison March 29, and according to court filings Geiger was either employed or soon to be employed by the hotel as a plumber, and lived there.

While living at the hotel, investigators said he met the child's parents who were also living there.

And on the night Caliyah was kidnapped from her room, as her grandfather slept, records showed her parents were out, giving a ride to a woman who had agreed to have sex with Geiger in exchange for money.

Once back at the hotel, after finding Caliyah missing from their room, her father discovered her dead in the hotel's swimming pool.

Court filings showed the day before Caliyah was killed, Geiger told her father "she was cute but too young."

“I love you baby girl,” said Caliyah’s father.

Another court hearing is scheduled for April 4.