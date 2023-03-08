Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Gophers' Amira Young brings pair of gold medals to NCAAs

By Ren Clayton,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMz6a_0lBIdRmz00

Gophers' Amira Young Brings Pair of Gold Medals to NCAAs 01:17

MINNEAPOLIS – The NCAA Indoor Track Championships start this Friday in New Mexico. That's where Gophers' sprinter Amira Young will look to add to her cache of hardware.

Young is the Big Ten's fastest woman.

"I know I can be faster for sure," said the graduate student sprinter at the University of Minnesota. "I have been faster. But it still felt good to win."

Young and gold. The Gophers sprinter won the 200 and 60 meter races at the conference meet.

"It can be a bit draining. But just to see my accomplishments, it's really exciting," Young said.

It's the second time in her career she's doubled up at Big Tens. A great start is a prerequisite in the 60.

"It's a lot of reps of blocks; 10 meters, 20 meters, 30 meters," she said.

A photo finish in that race revealed Young beating teammate and roommate Akilah Lewis by just one 100th of a second. Both will take big goals to the national meet.

"Both of them are right there to make that final, possibly," said Gophers Track and Field head coach Matt Bingle. "So trying to make sure that they feel even better than they did at the Big Ten meet and see how they handle it emotionally."

The fastest getting faster.

"I always end up running faster with faster competition," Young said. "So that's why it's pretty exciting."

The NCAA Indoor Track Championships start this Friday in New Mexico.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota Gopher Basketball: Five Questions For the Off-Season
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
How to watch, follow the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state championships
Saint Paul, MN9 hours ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minneapolis North defeats Johnson for Twin Cities championship
Minneapolis, MN22 hours ago
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 78-75 win over Nebraska
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minnesota boys hockey state tournament "promposal" goes viral
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies at 95
Minneapolis, MN3 hours ago
Minnesota Class 2A boys hockey state tournament: Thursday's stars, recaps, statistical leaders
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Bottle by bottle, 7 Vines Vineyard is hoping to put Minnesota wine on the map
Dellwood, MN22 hours ago
Chicken chain's move into Minnesota to begin in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN1 day ago
The Best Twin Cities Brunch: Jason’s Picks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Unassuming Building Is Home To Minnesota's Bucket List Restaurant
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Report: Vikings, WR Adam Thielen could part ways ahead of free agency
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Photojournalist Dave Chaney marks 45 years at WCCO
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Daylight saving time: Minneapolis, St. Paul used to be in different time zones
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Minnesota City Ranks #1 as Most Kid-Friendly in the Nation
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
Six guards attacked inside Minnesota State Prisons
Stillwater, MN1 day ago
Eat Street Social to close after 11 years in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Minnesota newlyweds lose everything in houseboat fire while getting married in Mexico
Inver Grove Heights, MN17 hours ago
Minneapolis warehouse building erupts in flames
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
As snow piles up, so do the bills for many Minnesota cities and counties
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
Update: A Metro Green Line Extension impediment?
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Downtown Minneapolis Hilton sells at auction for $225 million
Minneapolis, MN5 hours ago
With over 70 inches of snow this winter, some are ready for spring
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
A look at how downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul have bounced back from the pandemic
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
He managed a property at George Floyd Square for years. Now, he actually owns a building there
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago
Dogwood Coffee Becomes First Coven Franchisee
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
BCA identifies second officer who fired at Okwan Sims during shootout in Stillwater
Stillwater, MN1 day ago
Aerospace company pledges development in North Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
BCA: Okwan Sims killed in shootout with police outside Stillwater apartment complex
Stillwater, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy