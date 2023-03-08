Open in App
Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle,

3 days ago
Bayern Munich welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Allianz Arena Wednesday in the 2nd leg of the Round of 16. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+). Below, we preview Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain odds, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Bayern Munich was the only team in the UEFA Champions League group stage to win all 6 games. They had 18 goals for and 2 goals against. Bayern sits atop the Bundesliga, having a +44 goal differential in 23 matches.

They beat PSG 1-0 in France in the 1st leg on Feb. 14. While they won, Bayern had 1.2 expected goals while PSG had 1. PSG was held scoreless despite having some of the best attackers in the world.

They sit atop Ligue 1, having a +41 goal differential in 26 matches. They are led by F Kylian Mbappe, who has 18 goals in 20 starts. PSG finished second with 4 wins and 2 draws in Group H.

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain odds

  • Moneyline: Bayern Munich -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Paris Saint-Germain +255 (bet $100 to win $255) | Draw +350
  • Over/Under: 3.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain picks and predictions

Prediction

Bayern Munich 1, Paris Saint-Germain 1

Moneyline (ML)

SPRINKLE DRAW (+350).

The value here is great considering how closely contested this game was in Paris. Both teams are solid and have pace and talent all over the pitch. In the 1st matchup, the 2 sides finished within .2 expected goals of each other.

Also, Bayern will be without GK Manuel Neuer and D Benjamin Pavard. Pavard played 92 minutes until he was given a red card. His absence will be huge for PSG.

Given his absence and the highly contested battle we saw last time, sprinkle on a DRAW (+350).

Over/Under (O/U)

BET UNDER 3.5 (-130).

When it comes to top-tier sides in the world, most have elite defenses. F Lionel Messi and F Neymar, both played the entire game, and PSG managed just 4 shots on target in the first battle.

Bayern has allowed just 22 goals in league play and allowed just 2 in the 6 group sttage games. Their defense, led by young star D Alphonso Davies, is solid and should limit PSG.

On the other hand, PSG allows just .96 goals per game and has scored 1 or fewer goals in 3 of their last 6 games. In the 1st leg matchup, the defense dominated, and at this value, I would back the UNDER 3.5 (-130) again.

