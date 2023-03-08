Open in App
Jurupa Valley, CA
CBS LA

Man dies after being mauled by four dogs in Jurupa Valley

By KCAL-News Staff,

11 days ago

A man was killed in Jurupa Valley early Tuesday morning after he was attacked by four dogs.

Mateo Lucas Salvador, 42. GoFundMe

According to a press release from Riverside County Animal Services, officers were dispatched to the property after receiving a call for assistance from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies who originally arrived at the scene, located at a resident on the corner of Bellegrave Avenue and Martin Street, were dispatched after receiving reports of screaming in the area.

The owner of the property, a residence that had been converted into a home business, was not present at the time of the attack, at around 7:30 a.m.

When he arrived to the scene, he surrendered the four dogs, three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso, to animal services for human euthanasia, the statement said.

Animal services says that the victim was on the property to do some work for the owner at the time of the attack.

"This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman's family and loved ones," said Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis.

About a week after the tragedy occurred, family members identified the victim as Mateo Lucas Salvador, via a GoFundMe page.

"Mateo was just 42 years old and is survived by his wife and 5 children, with the youngest being only 4 years old," the GoFundMe said. "This family does not have the needed funds or resources to send Mateo home to Guatemala where his wife and youngest children still live for his burial and funeral. They truly need your support, please consider helping them through this devastating loss."

The fundraiser can be found by searching for the keywords: "Critical help for family funeral & transportation."

