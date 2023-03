Yale Daily News

SQUASH: Bulldogs compete in CSA Individuals and Doubles Championships By Betsy Good, 3 days ago

By Betsy Good, 3 days ago

This weekend, eight members of the men’s (11–4, 3–3 Ivy) and women’s (5–8, 2–4 Ivy) squash teams traveled to the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center ...