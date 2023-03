NBA

Recap: Gafford's buzzer-beating tip-in lifts Wizards over Pistons 119-117 By Luke Askew@luk3askew, 3 days ago

By Luke Askew@luk3askew, 3 days ago

The Wizards came into Detroit looking to snap out of a two-game funk, and thanks to Daniel Gafford's buzzer-beating tip-in, they were able to do ...