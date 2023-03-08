Open in App
Ann Arbor, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor police search for driver who hit University of Michigan student

By DeJanay Booth,

3 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is searching for a driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident involving a University of Michigan student.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Catherine and Ingalls streets.

Police say the 21-year-old student was trying to cross the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle.

"The victim suffered significant lower leg injuries which will require surgery. She was transported to University of Michigan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," Ann Arbor police said in a tweet .

Police say the driver was last seen traveling westbound on Catherine Street. The vehicle is believed to be involved as a dark gray 2021 Dodge Charger with minor damage to the right front and missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or email tips@a2gov.org .

