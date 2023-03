CMT

Megan Moroney Talks Opry Debut: Jeannie Seely Gave a Pep Talk, Jamey Johnson Sent Flowers, Vince Gill Made Her Nervous 4 days ago

Eight months ago, no one had heard of Georgia native Megan Moroney. Since then, she released her debut EP "Pistol Shade of Roses," went viral ...