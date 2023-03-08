Sooners make Top 10 for four-star DB Aaron Flowers

Slowly but surely, Oklahoma’s starting to see a little more clarity with some of their 2024 targets. As prospects progressively trim their schools and predictions begin to come their way, the Sooners are building momentum for the 2024 class.

One prospect on Okalhoma’s radar is four-star defensive back, Aaron Flowers. Flowers hails from Forney, Texas, and has been on the Sooners radar for a while now. Oklahoma has been steadily pursuing Flowers and covets his positional versatility. He can play corner and safety for many Power Five schools.

With so many suitors and his senior year on the horizon, Flowers is beginning to hone in on the schools that legitimately have the best chance of earning his commitment.

Flowers dropped his list of top 10 schools on Tuesday afternoon and features Oklahoma along with some of its current and future conference rivals.

Oklahoma joins a list featuring Alabama, Washington,

, Louisville, Oregon, USC, Texas Tech, Michigan State, and Baylor. The Sooners are the only school with any projections in their favor at the moment.

Josh McCuiston of SoonerScoop and Parker Thune of OUInsider both believe he’s likely to end up a Sooner when all is said and done.

The race is not over, but after landing in the top 10 and with some momentum in their favor, Brandon Hall and Jay Valai have to feel ecstatic about where they have Oklahoma positioned. With two unofficial visits to Norman, the next step is to lock down an official visit for Oklahoma, which looks to close on a priority target.

