q30tv.com

Quinnipiac Tonight: Ted’s Deyassified, OPERATION BARNACLE, IMPROV IMPOSTER By Jack MainEric Kerr, 4 days ago

By Jack MainEric Kerr, 4 days ago

Tune into Quinnipiac Tonight for hilarious moments as Ben Kane, Neha Seenarine, Ethan Logue, and Michael LaRocca hosting for Barnacle. Take a trip back to... ...