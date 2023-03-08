Missing Turkish actress Cansu Dere is allegedly alive

Cansu Dere, a Turkish actress who was reportedly missing for more than a month has allegedly spoken out, saying that she is okay. On February 6th, a 7.8 earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. Shortly after, multiple international outlets reported that she was missing. Her name began trending on social media, with many worried about her well-being. Rumors even began to swirl that she had died.



GettyImages

Per HOLA! and outlets like Espreso, Dere reportedly told CNN Turkey her absence was because she fractured her right heel and has been recovering at home. It should be noted the information varies, outlets like Cambi 21 , have reported that she spoke on the phone to Turkish entertainment journalist Birsen Altuntas.

Known for her roles in Infiel, and Madre, Dere has not shared any updates on her social media showing that she is okay. Her manager, publicist, family, or friends have not seemed to confirm or deny the news.



RELATED:

If the actress is okay, it is a bit odd she has not told her 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Her last post was on January 5th, and it has thousands of comments from worried fans. “I didn’t want to worry anyone, I’m not someone who uses social networks a lot,” she allegedly told the reporter. “I want to use Instagram as an album where I share my happy moments.”

A reported 41,156 people died in Turkey due to the earthquake. A soap opera actress named Emel Atici and her daughter Püryan were two of the lives lost.