Lakers News: Anthony Davis Heads to Locker Room on Tuesday After Getting Hit in the Face

The Lakers don't need this.

Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis headed to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a laceration on his face.

Davis was hit in the face by David Roddy, and had blood gushing from his nose.

The team tried their best to get Davis cleaned up while the referees reviewed the foul for a potential flagrant, but they weren't able to do it on the court.

While the referees announced the foul to be common, David headed back to the locker room, likely to get stitches.

There's no reason this injury should keep Davis out for the rest of the game, unless they have to monitor him for a concussion.

But the team will likely do their best to quickly stitch up his bloody nose, and get him back out there as soon as possible.



UPDATE:

Anthony Davis has returned to the court, with a pretty swollen and red nose all clogged up. He didn't require stitches, so the team just needed to stop the bleeding. Good to see him back out there!

