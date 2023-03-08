Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
DallasBasketball

Kyrie Irving's Clutch Play Leads Mavs to Win Against Jazz: ‘That’s Just Who He Is’

By Grant Afseth,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SFsWe_0lBHOAzW00

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz after needing to bounce-back from a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns.

DALLAS — With the need to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks won against the Utah Jazz with 120-116 being the final score on Tuesday night. The Mavs improved to 34-32 on the season. Meanwhile, the Jazz dropped to 31-35 overall.

Neither team managed to create much of an advantage in the first quarter. The Jazz jmped out to a 14-6 lead early on, Luka Doncic answered back with a step-back 3 to cut to a five-point deficit with 8:31 left in the period. Neither team managed to lead by five points or more for the remainder of the quarter.

At the 8:20 mark of the second quarter, a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Tim Hardaway Jr. pushed the Mavs ahead 51-37. It was the largest lead they held for most of the game, but they failed to hold onto the momentum. Utah closed the half outscoring the Mavs 22-8 to tie the game up 59-59 at the break.

The flow of the game continued to be tightly contested, for the remainder of the game. There were no shortage of lead changes in the final period with many back-and-forths from beyond the arc occurring. Against a short-handed Jazz team, it was an underwhelming performance for the Mavs.

Irving elevated his game down the stretch for the Mavs by scoring eight consecutive points within the final four minutes of regulation. A transition 3-pointer from Irving pushed Dallas up 112-108 with 2:33 left to play. Dallas never trailed for the remainder of regulation. Irving scored more than half his point total (17) in the fourth quarter alone.

"That's just who he is; he loves the moment, he loves to win, he loves to help his team win,” coach Jason Kidd said. “As we talked about, just scoring the ball but also being able to accept the double team and get the ball to LD [Luka Doncic] or whomever the double team comes from. The trust that he has with his new teammates is very high.

“To be able to have those two playmakers, those two guys who are going to be double teamed, one of them is going to be the recipient of the ball and be able to play on a close out. We feel that's the advantage we have. I thought Kai [Kyrie Irving] has done an incredible job of being able to do that late game."

Much of the scoring was done for the Mavs by three key scoring threats. There were three players that hit the 20-point threshold: Kyrie Irving (33), Luka Doncic (29), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (24). As a team, it was a hot perimeter-shooting performance as they finished 19-45 (42.2 percent) from deep on the night.

"They were trying to get the ball out of me and Luka's hands,” Irving said of the Jazz’s defensive strategy. “It felt like we did a great job tonight of trying to beat the trap and make their bigs have multiple plays they have to guard. I think we settled in in the second half where we started trusting the ball movement and the ball ended up finding some people where we hit some timely 3s that we didn't hit in the first half.

“It's winning time really. I've been saying that in my career. That fourth quarter, specifically at my age now, it's the difference between winning ballgames and losing them.“

Lauri Markkanen set the tone for the Jazz with 33 points and six rebounds. Utah received an impressive 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists from Talen Horton-Tucker. There wasn't enough support to achieve a victory with no shortage of key players sidelined for this game.

The Mavs have a quick turnaround before returning to action as they play the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Mavericks ? Click Here.

F ollow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Grant Afseth on Twitter .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Cowboys awarded multiple compensatory draft picks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kyrie: 'I Am Not The Cancer!' Mavs Star Fires Back at 'Bitter' Critics
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lakers fans are freaking out over Jayson Tatum’s Lakers tweet
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Clippers star Paul George reveals Kawhi Leonard’s reaction to Russell Westbrook move
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends ‘aggressive’ message to front office
Portland, OR1 day ago
Mavs' Kyrie Irving Attends Memphis Shootaround; Latest Status vs. Grizzlies
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
New report reveals how much time Kevin Durant will miss with ankle injury
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Big 12 expansion with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado? Pac-12 AD responds to report
Tempe, AZ1 day ago
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George react to Kawhi’s career-high 5 dunks vs. Raptors
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Celtics-Trail Blazers takeaways: Tatum helps C's snap three-game skid
Portland, OR2 days ago
Mikal Bridges Makes NBA History With Brooklyn Nets On Tuesday Night
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
‘Double-Header’: Mavs vs. Grizzlies Without Ja - Playoff Prep?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Suns star Devin Booker picks up ‘historic’ slack amid Kevin Durant injury vs. Thunder
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Booker, Ross help Suns rout Thunder after Durant injured
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Pelicans Earn Much-Needed Win, Lose Ingram
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Jalen Brunson's Official Status for Clippers vs Knicks Revealed
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Doncic and Dallas visit Morant and the Grizzlies
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Big Easy? Anything But, As Hobbled Mavs Fall to Pelicans: 5 Big Takeaways
Dallas, TX2 days ago
On this day: NBA suspends season following Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 test in OKC
Oklahoma City, OK7 hours ago
Knicks out to shake recent stumble vs. resurgent Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The swanky Scottsdale restaurant Kevin Durant keeps going back to is a pretty solid choice
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
New York Knicks Star Injured In Loss To Sacramento Kings On Thursday
New York City, NY1 day ago
Mavs LISTEN: Biggest Reasons For Dallas’ Loss in New Orleans; Will Jason Kidd Fix Lineups?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Kevin Durant's Injury 'Dooms' Suns Title Hopes
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Dodgers Opening Day Lineup Coming More into Focus
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Betting Preview: Point Spread, Moneylines, Odds
Sacramento, CA23 hours ago
'I don't think it's close': Hurley touts NCAA Tournament resume after loss to Arizona
Tempe, AZ11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy