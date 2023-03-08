Benton girls advance

Benton girls basketball is headed to its third consecutive Class 4 state quarterfinal after defeating St. Pius X 64-50 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors of St. Pius X came out hot from three-point range in the first half, hitting six triples to put the Cardinals on their heels with Benton only leading 26-24 at the halftime break. The Cardinals would weather the storm in the second half by outscoring St. Pius 38-26 in the final 16 minutes. The Cardinals tightened the screws during the halftime break, making sure defense remained the priority heading into the second half according to head coach Chris Michaels.
Comments / 0