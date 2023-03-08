Benton girls advance

Benton girls basketball is headed to its third consecutive Class 4 state quarterfinal after defeating St. Pius X 64-50 on Tuesday night.

The Warriors of St. Pius X came out hot from three-point range in the first half, hitting six triples to put the Cardinals on their heels with Benton only leading 26-24 at the halftime break. The Cardinals would weather the storm in the second half by outscoring St. Pius 38-26 in the final 16 minutes. The Cardinals tightened the screws during the halftime break, making sure defense remained the priority heading into the second half according to head coach Chris Michaels.