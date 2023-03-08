Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes official for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Breakker and Hayes will meet for the first time WrestleMania 39 weekend.

After several weeks of teasing, the NXT Championship match for Stand & Deliver has been set.

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes made it official on Tuesday’s NXT, confirming the main event for NXT’s WrestleMania weekend show. Breakker came out and said he was going to get this time for this next week, but decided to call out Carmelo Hayes now. Hayes came out and after some back and forth, the two made it official for April 1.

After Breakker had defended the title against Grayson Waller at NXT Vengeance Day, Hayes came out as the two had a staredown to close out the show. Later, when Breakker successfully defended the title against Jinder Mahal on NXT, Hayes again confronted Breakker via the perch in the arena.

On Tuesday’s NXT, Breakker teamed with The Creed Brothers to defeat Indus Sher and Mahal. Hayes was on commentary during the match.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT Stand and Deliver: