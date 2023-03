Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson – Verna Mae (Burgdorf-Dains) Colyer, 90, Donnellson 3 days ago

3 days ago

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Embury United Methodist Church near Donnellson. Funeral services will ...