Nabisco Implosion Date May Be Announced on March 10

GLEN ROCK, NJ - The Nabisco implosion date will be discussed on March 10 at a construction meeting, according to the latest facts and questions on the borough's website.

The borough updated its website on March 7, noting the next construction meeting is on March 10. Councilmember Paula Gilligan will be attending the meeting, according to the update. "The implosion date will be discussed at that meeting."

"We will release the date post meeting," the FAQ sheet read.

Fair Lawn Mayor: See Glen Rock Fact Sheet on Nabisco Implosion

On March 2, residents from neighboring Iris Circle in Glen Rock signed a petition urging the Fair Lawn and Glen Rock governing bodies to take their concerns "seriously and promptly," and "take the necessary steps to address this issue."

There were 176 Glen Rock residents who signed the petition. No Fair Lawn resident signed the petition.

"We urgently request your intervention to ensure that proper measures are taken to address the hazardous materials present on the factory site and that the demolition does not proceed until the risks have been adequately addressed," residents said.

Gilligan is continuing to meet with Iris Circle residents and met with them as recently as March 6.

No public forum is currently scheduled.

Fair Lawn residents have been publicly quiet on the matter.



