Open in App
Fair Lawn, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Nabisco Implosion Date May Be Announced on March 10

By Rebecca Greene,

3 days ago

GLEN ROCK, NJ - The Nabisco implosion date will be discussed on March 10 at a construction meeting, according to the latest facts and questions on the borough's website.

The borough updated its website on March 7, noting the next construction meeting is on March 10. Councilmember Paula Gilligan will be attending the meeting, according to the update. "The implosion date will be discussed at that meeting."

"We will release the date post meeting," the FAQ sheet read.

Fair Lawn Mayor: See Glen Rock Fact Sheet on Nabisco Implosion

On March 2, residents from neighboring Iris Circle in Glen Rock signed a petition urging the Fair Lawn and Glen Rock governing bodies to take their concerns "seriously and promptly," and "take the necessary steps to address this issue."

There were 176 Glen Rock residents who signed the petition. No Fair Lawn resident signed the petition.

"We urgently request your intervention to ensure that proper measures are taken to address the hazardous materials present on the factory site and that the demolition does not proceed until the risks have been adequately addressed," residents said.

Gilligan is continuing to meet with Iris Circle residents and met with them as recently as March 6.

No public forum is currently scheduled.

Fair Lawn residents have been publicly quiet on the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AWuF_0lBH99yW00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Nabisco Implosion Date Set!
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago
Millburn Resident Creates Web Dramedy ‘Meet Me in Millburn'
Millburn, NJ4 hours ago
92nd Nutley Resident Lost to COVID-19
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Belmar Public Library to host Irish Soda Bread Contest
Belmar, NJ6 hours ago
Bayonne Pool Fees Expected to Rise in 2023
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
West Orange Restaurant Week is March 19 to 25
West Orange, NJ1 day ago
More Than Salads: First fresh&co Restaurant in NJ Opens in Downtown Westfield
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work
Livingston, NJ22 hours ago
Hoboken Bonds $4 Million for Various Water Main Rehab and Replacement
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parades Postponed, Others in NJ Might Be Affected
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
DUMB: The City of Newark NJ is Scammed By Fake Sister City
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Spend Some Bread at Panera This Thursday to Support EBHS Track and Field
East Brunswick, NJ1 hour ago
Raritan Borough Among Towns Receiving Violation Notice Regarding LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licenses
Raritan, NJ2 days ago
Are New Meters Coming to Bayonne Street?
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg Rotary Announces Three Honorees for 2023
Phillipsburg, NJ23 hours ago
Bagpipers return to Goodman's Deli for St. Patrick's Day
Berkeley Heights, NJ11 hours ago
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ1 day ago
Red Bank RiverCenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman Makes Broadwalk Pitch to Council - VIDEO
Red Bank, NJ2 days ago
Rahway PD Announces Road Closure
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo Shares Promotions, Fundraisers, Use of Force Report & More
South Orange, NJ1 day ago
Asbury Park residents ages 14 and up invited to present and vote on capital projects to improve the city
Asbury Park, NJ1 day ago
Easter Basket Initiative is Up and Running
Denville, NJ2 hours ago
Tony Award-Winning Actress Visits Montclair Students
Montclair, NJ3 hours ago
NJDEP Places Port Monmouth Floodgate into "Spring Mode" Due to Impending Storm
Middletown, NJ16 hours ago
Morristown's St. Patrick's Day Parade Still On, Say Parade Officials
Morristown, NJ2 days ago
The Mount Olive Baptist Church Hosts Community Meal Giveaway in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ22 hours ago
What’s Going at the Corner of Valley and Hamburg
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ6 hours ago
Planning Board Gives “Green” Light to Dispensary in Bloomfield’s North Center
Bloomfield, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy