Ridge Repeat: Red Devils Skate Away with Second Straight State Title

By Paul Bruno,

3 days ago

NEWARK, NJ - Henry Craig understood what was at stake for the Ridge hockey team when it took the ice on Monday evening at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“For me getting ready to play before the game you’re realizing that it’s your last game of your career,” said the senior goalie. “You don’t get many chances like this. Few players get to play for a championship in the Prudential Center with a huge crowd; and it’s the last game of your career.

“You try to take it all in but know you’re playing in a state championship with your brothers. You have to make the most of it. most of it.”

Craig and his teammates surely did.

The stalwart netminder turned in another hearty performance when he made 31 saves, Ben McCain finished with two goals and an assist and Bastian Chorazykiecz contributed a goal and an assist to send second-seeded

Ridge to a 5-2 victory over fifth-seeded Hillsborough in the NJSIAA Public A championship at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The title is the second straight for the Red Devils, who beat Livingston 6-1 in last year’s final, and fifth overall. Ridge finished with a 16-7-4 record.

There were serious questions with some key injuries thrown in that were facing the Ridge hockey team at the start of the winter campaign, especially after the club dropped to 1-4-1 after a 4-0 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven on Dec. 22.

“We had some early-season struggles,” Craig admitted. “We had to look at ourselves. The captains had a lot of team meetings before and after games then and we knew we had to buckle down. I think overall that made us stronger. I believe you can attribute that shaky start to how we won the state championship. I think it brought us together.”

The Red Devils went 15-3-3 after that Rumson loss on the way to the title.

The perennial Somerset County power used a three-goal outburst in the first period to take control on goals by Chorazykiecz, Spencer Jiang and McCain.

Hillsborough (16-9-2) scored in the second to cut the deficit to 3-1 and was coming on, but Craig and Ridge’s defense were able to hold on.

“Henry really made some big saves after that,” said Ridge veteran coach Tim Mullin, who now holds a career record of 453-162-88. “When Hillsborough got that goal they were coming on really strong but Henry stood on his head. He’s been a great goalie and leader for us for two years.”

McCain connected for his second goal before Nicole Evangelista scored to extend the lead to 5-1 and it proved enough.

The two Skyland powers played twice this regular season and split. Hillsborough won, 9-2, on Jan.26 before Rodge avenged that setback with a 9-4 decision four days later.

Hillsborough advanced when it knocked off top seed Westfield, 4-3, in overtime in the semifinal and was looking for its first state title. Ridge outlasted Livingston 3-1 in its semifinal game.

“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Mullin said, “especially when you see the clock go to zero as time expires and see the kids know they won and their reaction. It’s just super. We had that  bad streak early in the year so we weren’t sure how this season would play out. We thought this could be a tough season with the injuries to Alex Helgeson and Jamie Zimmerman, but we got them back and everything changed.”

“It’s amazing to win it again with my teammates,” Craig said. “I think the reason Ridge has won five state championships, and two straight, is the culture around our team. A lot of towns have great players but to be good year-after-year is because it’s like a family culture, and that comes from coach Mullin.

“I think that culture is what makes you win in high school and everyone buys in here. That definitely comes from coach Mullin. He’s a legend in Jersey. His love for the team makes us love it, too. It all starts from him.”

About Paul Bruno:

Paul Bruno covered college and high school ice hockey for The Newark (NJ) Star-Ledger from 1988-2012. A 1984 graduate of Seton Hall University, he played collegiate hockey for The Hall in the Metropolitan Collegiate Hockey Conference. He also served as an intern in the New Jersey Devils public relations department during the 1983-84 season. Bruno later coached the Seton Hall University ice hockey team (1985-1987) and has covered the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils training camps as well as the ECAC ice hockey championships in Lake Placid, NY, for the Ledger. Bruno, who has been a contributing hockey writer to New Jersey Monthly Magazine, has covered hockey for Sideline Chatter for the past three seasons.

