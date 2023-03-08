Open in App
Summit, NJ
TAPinto.net

Lois Schneider Realtor Celebrates 2022 Accomplishments

By TAPinto Summit Staff,

3 days ago

SUMMIT, NJ - Lois Schneider Realtor (LSR) recently celebrated the accomplishments of its staff and sales associates at the company's annual awards ceremony, held at Fiorino Ristorante in Summit.

With approximately $718 million in total sales production during the course of her career and $77 million in 2022 production, Cynthia Baker was recognized as Summit’s #1 Realtor, for the eighth consecutive year, with the highest dollar volume and most transactions in Summit. She was also LSR's individual top producer and earned the President's Diamond Plus Circle Award.

Sara Parker Henderson achieved the President’s Gold Plus Circle Award, while Stephanie Kramer, Kara Thoms, and the Harrison-Lemkau team earned the President’s Director Circle Award.

The company also recognized some important milestones. Cynthia Baker, Rexy Bianco, and Amy McLaughlin received their personal best in sales production. Sara Parker Henderson achieved the NCJAR Bronze Circle of Excellence Award. Sales Manager, Aimee Feeley was recognized for her 20 years with LSR, and Nancy Burrows celebrated her 40-year anniversary. Also recognized were the newest sales associates, Marco Formosa, Jennifer Sarkissian, and Amanda Stima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdy8j_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfEXG_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9i5E_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLI6U_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Yu2y_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJrCx_0lBH91ui00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xe57y_0lBH91ui00

