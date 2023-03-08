PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey

Notice is hereby given that the following ordinance was passed on second and final reading and adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at a meeting of said Mayor and Council held in person at the Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey on Monday, February 27, 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING NOS. 2021-17 AND 2022-11 AND CHAPTER 58 OF THE CODE OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK REGULATING THE USE OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FIELDS

Borough of Prospect Park

Beauty Nadim, RMC, CMR

Municipal Clerk



