Prospect Park, NJ
TAPinto.net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey

By Borough of Prospect Park,

3 days ago

Notice is hereby given that the following ordinance was passed on second and final reading and adopted by the Mayor and Council of the Borough of Prospect Park, County of Passaic, State of New Jersey at a meeting of said Mayor and Council held in person at the Municipal Building, 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey on Monday, February 27, 2023.

ORDINANCE NO. 2023-03

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ANNUAL SALARIES OF THE OFFICERS AND EMPLOYEES OF THE BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK FOR THE YEAR 2022

Borough of Prospect Park

Beauty Nadim, RMC, CMR

Municipal Clerk

