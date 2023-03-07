Open in App
Scotch Plains, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Contracts with Grand Sanitation Inc. for Curbside Recycling Pickup

By TAPintoSPF Staff,

3 days ago

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - The Township of Scotch Plains has contracted with Grand Sanitation, Inc. to provide curbside recycling pickup as of Tuesday, March 7.Please note that service will return to a biweekly basis.

Beginning Wednesday morning, March 8, Grand Sanitation will collect all recycling. This process will take approximately 3 days and conclude on Friday, March 10. Teams will be dispersed to the North and South sides of town simultaneously to work until all recycling is recovered.

Please leave items at the curb/put items for recycling out tonight as crews will be out earlier than normal. The new recycling schedule will be released on Wednesday.

"We wish to welcome the residents of Scotch Plains to our recycling program," Grand Sanitation said in a statement. "We are starting off under difficult circumstances since the previous vendor suddenly stopped picking up, but we are committed to cleaning up the streets by week's end and beginning a new schedule starting next week."

To report a missed pickup, please email ScotchPlains-recycles@grandsanitation.com.

