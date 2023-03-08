Open in App
Passaic County, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey

By Borough of Prospect Park,

3 days ago

BOND ORDINANCE STATEMENTS AND SUMMARIES

The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, has been finally adopted by the Borough of Prospect Park, in the County of Passaic, State of New Jersey on February 27, 2023 and the 20-day period of limitation within which a suit, action or proceeding questioning the validity of such ordinance can be commenced, as provided in the Local Bond Law, has begun to run from the date of the first publication of this statement.  Copies of the full ordinance are available at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Borough Clerk’s office for members of the general public who request the same.  The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

Title: Bond Ordinance Providing An Appropriation Of $342,000 For Acquisition Of A Street Sweeper For And By The Borough Of Prospect Park, In The County Of Passaic, New Jersey And Authorizing The Issuance Of $324,900 Bonds Or Notes Of The Borough For Financing Part Of The Appropriation

Purpose(s):  For acquisition of a street sweeper.

Appropriation:  $342,000

Bonds/Notes Authorized:  $324,900

Grants (if any) Appropriated:  N/A

Section 20 Costs:  $25,000

Useful Life:  15 years

Beauty Nadim, Municipal Clerk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obtIv_0lBH8wfJ00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Livingston's Old Force Homestead to Open for Last Time Ahead of Restoration Work
Livingston, NJ19 hours ago
The City of Newark, NJ, Was Scammed By a Fake Sister City
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Summit to 'Evaluate' Future Emergency Dispatch Options as Neighboring Town Prepares to Exit MVECC Relationship
Summit, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Letter from Hawthorne Mayor John Lane
Hawthorne, NJ23 hours ago
Raritan Borough Among Towns Receiving Violation Notice Regarding LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licenses
Raritan, NJ2 days ago
West Orange Restaurant Week is March 19 to 25
West Orange, NJ22 hours ago
92nd Nutley Resident Lost to COVID-19
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Hoboken 2023 Municipal Budget to Be Introduced on March 15
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
West New York arithmetic is different from other parts of N.J.
West New York, NJ2 days ago
Bayonne Pool Fees Expected to Rise in 2023
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Passaic County Sheriff Provides Camera for Hayden Heights Memorial Park to Prevent Vandalism
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Little Falls Police Department Seeks New Officers
Little Falls, NJ1 day ago
South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo Shares Promotions, Fundraisers, Use of Force Report & More
South Orange, NJ1 day ago
Help Wanted: City of Bayonne Seeks Summer Staff
Bayonne, NJ2 days ago
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Pothole Question
Spring Valley, NY2 days ago
Bayonne Police to Travel to Randolph for Firearms Practice, Qualification
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Planning Board Gives “Green” Light to Dispensary in Bloomfield’s North Center
Bloomfield, NJ2 days ago
Maplewood Reaches Tax Deal for New Residential Building at Site of Former Gleason Cleaners
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Nabisco Implosion Date Set!
Glen Rock, NJ1 day ago
Bayonne City Council Expected to Amend Redevlopment Plan to Allow for Power Upgrades
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
What’s Going at the Corner of Valley and Hamburg
Wayne, NJ2 days ago
Hackensack Police Department Actively Seeks New Officers
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
Red Bank RiverCenter Executive Director Bob Zuckerman Makes Broadwalk Pitch to Council - VIDEO
Red Bank, NJ2 days ago
Rotary Club of Union Holds Paper Goods Drive
Union, NJ1 day ago
Proposed Denville School Budget About $4 Million Larger Than Current Spending Plan
Denville, NJ1 day ago
Totowa Public Library to Host Nursing Services Provided by Wayne Health Department
Totowa, NJ1 day ago
Chatham's 'Bailey's Warriors' Racing to Reach $1 Million in Funds Raised to Help Cause for Washington Third-Grader Bailey Buell
Chatham, NJ3 hours ago
5 Best Sushi Spots in New Jersey
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
Are New Meters Coming to Bayonne Street?
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy