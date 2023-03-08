PUBLIC NOTICE: Borough of Prospect Park, Passaic County, New Jersey

BOND ORDINANCE STATEMENTS AND SUMMARIES

The bond ordinance, the summary terms of which are included herein, has been finally adopted by the Borough of Prospect Park, in the County of Passaic, State of New Jersey on February 27, 2023 and the 20-day period of limitation within which a suit, action or proceeding questioning the validity of such ordinance can be commenced, as provided in the Local Bond Law, has begun to run from the date of the first publication of this statement. Copies of the full ordinance are available at no cost and during regular business hours, at the Borough Clerk’s office for members of the general public who request the same. The summary of the terms of such bond ordinance follows:

Title: Bond Ordinance Providing An Appropriation Of $342,000 For Acquisition Of A Street Sweeper For And By The Borough Of Prospect Park, In The County Of Passaic, New Jersey And Authorizing The Issuance Of $324,900 Bonds Or Notes Of The Borough For Financing Part Of The Appropriation

Purpose(s): For acquisition of a street sweeper.

Appropriation: $342,000

Bonds/Notes Authorized: $324,900

Grants (if any) Appropriated: N/A

Section 20 Costs: $25,000

Useful Life: 15 years

Beauty Nadim, Municipal Clerk



