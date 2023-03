A day after winning ACC Coach of the Year honors, Jeff Capel is a finalist for another coaching award.

Capel has been named as a finalist for the 2022-23 Ben Jobe National Coach of the Year award.

The Ben Jobe Award is presented annually to the top D-1 minority coach.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW: