Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Pau Gasol Opens Up On "Soft" Criticism After Lakers 2008 Finals Loss

By Lee Tran,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWAuq_0lBH8rFg00

Pau Gasol gets real on the criticism he received after the 2008 Finals.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the modern basketball era, we have seen a lot of European players enter the league and become franchise players. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the faces of their teams, and all three have achieved a fair amount of individual success in the league.

Though the dominance of European players is a lot more common nowadays, there was once a narrative that they were "soft". In fact, Pau Gasol recently recounted how he was subjected to that sort of criticism after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics in the 2008 Finals.

“Obviously I won’t say it was pleasant, I remember that was kind of the narrative European players had at the time. Great, skilled players, fundamentally sound, great IQ and stuff but just not physical enough and soft,” Gasol stated. “It was discussed a lot more when we got beat by the Celtics in 08. They were a more physical team than we were and I got highlighted on that loss. But at the same it’s like okay I’m going to use this as motivation. I’m going to take this as a personal challenge and I’m going to make sure that I’m ready because I knew that I got physically outmatched that series.”

It is clear that Pau Gasol used that criticism as motivation, and the Los Angeles Lakers ultimately won titles in 2008 and 2010. Pau Gasol was a crucial part of both titles, and there's a reason that his jersey will hang in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

Ultimately, European players have proven that they can win titles in the NBA. Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both been leading superstars on title teams. We have also seen many European players such as Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol contribute as complementary pieces around superstars on title teams. Hopefully, we see more European players continue to win in the future.

European Players Get More Respect In The Modern Era

As the times have changed, so have people's attitudes toward European players. In fact, Luka Doncic previously revealed that European players get more respect in the NBA nowadays , noting that it matters less today where one is from.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had similar sentiments as well about international players , noting that it is also up to the current international players to continue to pave the way for future generations.

Hopefully, we see the game continue to grow on an international level. That will ensure that the league keeps adding more talented players and ends up becoming more competitive.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Magic Johnson Announces His Father Has Sadly Passed Away
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Anthony Davis Told Pau Gasol That He Wants Lakers To Retire His No. 3 Jersey
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fat Joe Calls Out Ja Morant's Father Amid Gun & Assault Controversies
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kyrie Irving On Ja Morant's Gun Controversy: “Twelve-Ski’s Not The Only Person That’s Dealt With Real-Life Circumstances"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Damian Lillard Sends Powerful Message To Trail Blazers Front Office Amid Disappointing Season
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ4 hours ago
WATCH: Ugly Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in Warriors’ dismaying loss vs. Thunder goes viral
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Dillon Brooks Savagely Mocks Draymond Green After Grizzlies Win: "You Should Give That Mic To Draymond"
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Skipped Mavericks Practice Due To Loss In The Family
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Ex-Lakers' Head Athletic Trainer Says LeBron James Could Be Done For The Season With Latest Foot Injury
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dillon Brooks Says The Grizzlies Locker Room Doesn't Need Veterans Like Carmelo Anthony Or Dwight Howard
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Draymond Green Predicted To Leave Warriors And Join Lakers This Summer
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Charles Barkley Sends A Powerful Message To Ja Morant: "It's Time To Grow Up..."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Video: Kevin Durant Slipping On The Floor That Caused Potentially Season-Ending Injury
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
LeBron James Is Proud Of The Lakers After Third Straight Win: "I Love This Team!"
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Danny Green Made A Very Cloudy Comment About Ja Morant's Maturity: "He Likes To Party Sometimes."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Draymond Green Destroys Dillon Brooks, Claims He's Reason Grizzlies Aren't Ready To Win A Championship
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant Will Remain Away From Memphis Grizzlies For At Least The Next Four Games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Shocking Video Shows Shawn Kemp Pulling The Trigger In Alleged Drive-By Shooting Incident
Tacoma, WA2 days ago
NBA Legend Pau Gasol Told Anthony Davis He Will Be A Laker Great: "He Has That Type Of Mindset..."
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy