Keanu Reeves Reveals The X-Men Character He Has Always Wanted To Play & If He’s Talked To James Gunn About ‘Constantine’ Sequel

Keanu Reeves answered fan questions on Reddit and shared the X-Men character he had always wanted to play.

“I did always want to play Wolverine,” Reeves told a fan.

As you know, Wolverine has been played on the big screen by Hugh Jackman since the year 2000. Jackman is set to reprise the role in Deadpool 3 .

Although Reeves didn’t play the Marvel superhero, he has incarnated a DC character in Constantine , the 2005 film based on Hellblazer . A sequel is in the works and a fan asked Reeves if he had talked to DC co-head James Gunn about the follow-up film, confirming that he had. Reeves didn’t give more details about when the film is expected.

Another Reddit user asked Reeves if he had stolen anything from any set he works in, to which he answered, “Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick , a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me.”

Reeves named David Fincher one of the directors he would like to work with in the future.

When asked about his favorite memory of working on Point Break , he said, “Working with Patrick Swayze. He was a gentlemen [sic] and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration.”

Reeves has found much success in the acting world, but when a fan asked if he weren’t to have chosen this profession, what would he be, he said, “Well, when I was a kid I always said I wanted to be a race car driver, a conductor or an astrophysicist. Today, let’s conduct some music.”

