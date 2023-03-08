Why Hoda Kotb Wants Her Daughters To Feel Connected to New Orleans

The 'Today Show' co-anchor is the cover star of 'Southern Living's' annual 'South's Best' issue.

Hoda Kotb has a lot of hopes and dreams for her daughters, and one of them involves the Big Easy, otherwise known as the city of New Orleans.

After living in the famous Louisiana city for six years, the Today Show anchor has a special connection to New Orleans, and she hopes her children feel the same someday.

Kotb, the cover star Southern Magazine's annual "South's Best'" issue, explains in a special double issue why she loves New Orleans so much, and why she wants it to be a part of the lives of her two daughters, Haley , 5, and Hope , 3.

“New Orleans has a heartbeat. It is alive. When the city celebrates, we celebrate, and when the city hurts, we hurt. It has a soul. That’s how I would describe New Orleans,” the TV personality said in a special video for the feature. "I want Haley and Hope to know that they have another place to call home."

She continued, "I want them to understand that when they get off the plane and they walk into the city, they’re going to get a warm embrace. I want so badly for this to be part of their lives because it’s such an important part of mine."

The mother-of-two, 58, worked as a local news reporter in New Orleans from 1992 to 1998, before joining NBC News as a correspondent.

But it doesn't matter how much time she spends away, because Kotb always feels at home when she returns to the lively, historical city.

"I want them to have the feeling of eating a warm croissant or a warm beignet,” Kotb added. "I want them to know the feeling of a random jazz band popping up in the middle of nowhere and music and people dancing and people not caring what people think. I want them to know that life so [that] they will [come] here their whole lives. And I think it’s going to end up being a place that they feel like is home.”

Kotb shares her two daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman , who she spent eight years with prior to announcing their split in January 2022.

Kotb has already brought along her girls to explore the magic of New Orleans, including a visit on St. Patrick's Day last year, during which one of her daughters caught an unexpected item while watching the parade: a pair of green satin underwear .

"My children caught underwear. Underwear!" she recalled to the publication, noting that the experience was lighthearted and joyous, nevertheless. "Everything is light in New Orleans. 'Normal' is being free, and dressing the way you want, dancing in the street even if you’re the only one, New Orleans celebrates the individual. It’s full of characters, and I want my kids to meet them."

Southern Living's "South's Best" issue hits newsstands Friday , March 17.

