Open in App
HuffPost

'Daily Show' Guest Host Marlon Wayans Taunts Tucker Carlson With Scathing Comparison

By Ed Mazza,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvSzP_0lBH3blb00

Daily Show ” guest host Marlon Wayans gave Tucker Carlson a fact-check after the Fox News host claimed the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters weren’t attacking the U.S. Capitol but were merely “sightseers.”

“Sightseeing my Black ass,” Wayans fired back. “If you have to punch a cop on your way in, you’re not sightseeing. You fight-seeing.”

The comic/actor also called out the right-wing network’s host for spreading disinformation.

“All Tucker Carlson proved is that you can make anything look better by not showing the bad part,” he said, then offered a comparison: “How come they never show 9/11 planes taking off?”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charlotte Woman Won the Lottery, Then Shot and Killed the Night Before Valentine’s Day By Ex-Boyfriend
Charlotte, NC15 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy