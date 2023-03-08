Darin Ruf’s fresh Mets start begins as Pete Alonso substitute

He went just 10-for-66 (.152) without a home run with the Mets.
After throwing a second scoreless inning, Tylor Megill talked at length with home-plate umpire Lance Barksdale.
Barksdale’s message, according to Megill: A shoe-tie counts as a mound visit.
Megill had tied his cleats, which counted against the Mets’ five mound visits allowed. Pitchers cannot knot their cleats to buy extra time on the pitch clock, which Megill learned.
Joey Lucchesi made his Grapefruit League debut after he missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
In one inning, the lefty let up a run on two walks and a single.
Utility infielder Danny Mendick, who crashed into White Sox teammate Adam Engel last June and tore his ACL, is expected to make his Mets exhibition debut Wednesday in Port St. Lucie against Team Nicaragua.
Mendick, who basically is another Guillorme but bats from the right side, is “pretty excited,” Showalter said. He should play three or four innings.
Starling Marte, who is coming back from surgeries on both groins this offseason, is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday.
