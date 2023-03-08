NYC Mayor Eric Adams aiming to resettle immigrants across US

New York City M ayor Eric Adams is planning to resettle immigrants across the United States .

Adams, a Democrat, unveiled his plans in a policy briefing released Tuesday titled "The Road Forward: A Blueprint to Address New York City’s Response to the Asylum Seeker Crisis." In his preface, Adams implicitly admits the overwhelming nature of the crisis, saying the city is unable to solve the "asylum seeker crisis" on its own.

The move comes after a large wave of immigrants, sent by bus from red states, has left the city struggling to cope. Adams admitted it himself.

"As of March 2023, there were 79,937 people in shelter placement in New York City (including humanitarian relief centers) — a 77% increase since the start of the Adams administration on January 1st, 2022. This is due in large part to the influx of newcomers. Our shelter system is full, and we are running out of funds, staff, and space," the policy brief reads.

It continues, "Without additional support, we may not be able to continue supporting recent arrivals along with our preexisting shelter population. We may also have to cut back on city programs and services. With new asylum seekers continuing to arrive each day, we urgently call on all levels of government and all sectors of society to assist us in creating long-term and sustainable solutions to this crisis."

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses on April 27, 2022, in Washington.

Adams is pushing for a "comprehensive response from all levels of government — especially from our state and federal partners."

"The city is also in the early stage of being able to assist asylum seekers in relocating to their preferred city of choice. Ultimately, New York City isn’t equipped to meet the complex needs of asylum seekers given their current rapid rate of arrival," the policy brief says.

It adds that "the [Office of Asylum Seeker Operations] will oversee outreach activities including door knocking and community engagement to ensure that all asylum seekers are aware of relocation opportunities."

Adams expounded upon the proposal in a City Hall press briefing Tuesday.

“This blueprint we are releasing today highlights what we have accomplished since the crisis. … It’s also going to show the changes we have put in place to move from an emergency response to a steady state of operation,” he said, per Politico .

“There are cities in the state and across the country that … want to play the role,” he continued. “They realize that this is a national problem.”

However, Adams wasn't forthcoming with other details, such as which cities "want to play the role."

“Please don’t ask me which cities because I don’t need you running to the cities and stopping them,” he said. “I know you enjoy pitting cities against cities, so we are not giving you that information.”