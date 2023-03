thedp.com

Penn women's lacrosse opens Ivy season with 17-7 win at Columbia By Kristel Rambaud, 3 days ago

By Kristel Rambaud, 3 days ago

Penn women’s lacrosse kicked off its spring break in high spirits with a 17-7 win at Columbia Saturday afternoon. The Quakers (3-1, 1-0 Ivy) arrived ...