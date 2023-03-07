Open in App
Bethel, CT
Notice: Bethel Board of Selectmen Regular Meeting (Hybrid), Mar. 7th, 7pm, Includes Consideration of 800K for Turf Field Lighting, Approval of Funding of a Police Car, from ARPA funds; More

By BETHELADVOCATE,

3 days ago
Report by Paula Antolini, March 7, 2023, 12:39PM EDT. Clifford J. Hurgin Municipal Center, 1 School Street. Bethel, Connecticut 06801 Telephone: (203) 794-8501. Tuesday, March...
