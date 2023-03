WSVN-TV

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission rescue owl from Royal Caribbean cruise ship By Erika Jimenez7 News WSVN, 3 days ago

By Erika Jimenez7 News WSVN, 3 days ago

PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A burrowing owl took a luxury two-week vacation aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas. When the ship returned, Florida ...