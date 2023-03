WDW News Today

Bruce Vaughn Returns to Lead Walt Disney Imagineering, 50th Anniversary Decor Removed From Magic Kingdom, Dole Whip Goes Local, & More: Daily Recap (3/7/23) By Justin Topa, 3 days ago

By Justin Topa, 3 days ago

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, ...