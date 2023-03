UPDATE, Monday | Police say Avenetti has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY, Tuesday | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing woman.

Elecia Avenetti, 31, last spoke to her family at around 11:53 a.m. on Monday.

Police weren't able to provide her last known location but Avenetti is believed to be in the Kansas City, Missouri, area.

Avenetti's family is concerned for her mental and physical well-being.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

