Hwy 18 from Lucerne Valley to Big Bear now open

San Bernardino County Storm Response has announced that Hwy 18 between Lucerne Valley and Big Bear will be open to all vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hwy 18 will remain closed at the Big Bear Dam and the Arctic Circle.

Hwy 18 at Upper Waterman will remain open to residents only, and Hwy 330 at City Creek is also open under the same restrictions.

Hwy 38 is open in both directions to residents only.

San Bernardino County Storm Response warns drivers to exercise caution in all areas of Hwy 18 and Hwy 330 as snow removal will continue in the area.

