Open in App
Lucerne Valley, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Hwy 18 from Lucerne Valley to Big Bear now open

By Will Conybeare,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6PGA_0lBGwqKv00

San Bernardino County Storm Response has announced that Hwy 18 between Lucerne Valley and Big Bear will be open to all vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hwy 18 will remain closed at the Big Bear Dam and the Arctic Circle.

Hwy 18 at Upper Waterman will remain open to residents only, and Hwy 330 at City Creek is also open under the same restrictions.

Hwy 38 is open in both directions to residents only.

San Bernardino County Storm Response warns drivers to exercise caution in all areas of Hwy 18 and Hwy 330 as snow removal will continue in the area.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino County, CA newsLocal San Bernardino County, CA
SoCal mountain communities prepare for flooding, icy conditions as rain covers historic snowfall
Crestline, CA22 hours ago
First responders warn mountain communities of snow runoff dangers with incoming storm
Riverside, CA18 hours ago
A major storm is approaching, organizations offering help
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dangerous Amounts of Snow in San Bernardino Mountains Affecting Crestline Residents
Crestline, CA2 days ago
Death toll climbs as San Bernardino Mountains residents ask for federal aid
Lake Arrowhead, CA23 hours ago
Headed for the snow? Read this first
Big Bear Lake, CA2 days ago
Big Bear Lake digs out from winter storms
Big Bear Lake, CA3 days ago
SUV Careens Down Embankment Along I-15 During Downpours
Temescal Valley, CA17 hours ago
Entire SoCal Town Was Cut Off After Getting Walloped With 10 Feet of Snow
Crestline, CA3 days ago
Palm Springs residents concerned snowmelt runoff could lead to flooding
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
Volunteer helicopter pilots fly in supplies to San Bernardino mountain residents
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Person Dies After Crashing into Tree, Vehicle Engulfed in Flames
Rancho Mirage, CA22 hours ago
Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Pursuit
Loma Linda, CA21 hours ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Car crashes into gym in Cathedral City Thursday morning
Cathedral City, CA1 day ago
Two Palm Desert businesses were burglarized and left with major damage
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
Man steals snowplow in Big Bear, doesn’t get very far: sheriff
Big Bear Lake, CA1 day ago
Freeway crash in Pomona leaves one dead
Rosemead, CA1 day ago
Yucca Valley Town Council meeting recap: Grubstake Days, fallen Joshua Trees
Yucca Valley, CA3 days ago
CHP calls off pursuit of grand theft auto suspect out of Riverside
Riverside, CA1 day ago
87,650 SQFT Foothill Village Plaza in Rancho Cucamonga Trades in $24.3MM Deal
Rancho Cucamonga, CA1 day ago
Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Grants – Hemet
Hemet, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy