Open in App
Morgantown, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Webster County, Morgantown advance to state semifinals

By Daniel Woods,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anDhG_0lBGtBTr00

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Day one at the WVSSAC girls state basketball tournament ended with Webster County and Morgantown advancing to the semifinals.

Webster County moves on in Class A after defeated Greenbrier West behind 33 points from Sydney Baird in a 55-34 victory.

The Highlanders will face #1 Cameron at 1 pm on Friday in the Class A semifinals.

Morgantown took a dominant first round win over Princeton, shutting the Tigers down to the tune of a 58-21 final score.

The Mohigans take on #3 Spring Valley on Thursday at 11:15 am in the Class AAAA semifinals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Morgantown, WV newsLocal Morgantown, WV
Four teams represent NCWV in State Championships
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
Boys State Tournament field set in all four classes
Bridgeport, WV1 day ago
Spatafore’s heroics secure regional title for Bridgeport, 49-48 over Wheeling Park
Bridgeport, WV2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highlanders upset bid falls just short to Cameron
Cameron, WV14 hours ago
Mountain Lions power past Bulldogs in Class A semis
Mountain, WV14 hours ago
Cardiac Colts do it again, will play for AAA title
Philippi, WV14 hours ago
West Virginia Drops Heartbreaker in the Big 12 Championship
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
WVU laments fatigue after Big 12 Tournament loss
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Wetherholt blasts WVU over Canisius in home opener
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Twitter Reaction: West Virginia Basketball Sent Home to Wait for NCAA Destination
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
West Virginia’s NCAA Tournament Projections Heading into Selection Weekend
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Grafton resident hired to work at “The Masters”
Grafton, WV17 hours ago
Where Will WVU End Up in the NCAA Tournament?
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
ESPN Bracketology Update - 3/10
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 48 cadets
Fayetteville, WV19 hours ago
WATCH: Huggins speaks after WVU’s loss to Kansas
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Morgantown ranked one of the top cities in the nation for college basketball
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
‘Public Service’ major coming to West Virginia Wesleyan College
Buckhannon, WV20 hours ago
Trial date set for former WVU, current NFL player, Josh Sills who is charged with rape
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
Fallen law enforcement honored at Heroes Honor Run in Clarksburg and Charleston
Clarksburg, WV23 hours ago
Maple Lake Club sues North Central West Virginia Airport for ‘pollutants’ in lake
Bridgeport, WV3 days ago
Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, coming to West Virginia and Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Train derails and catches fire in southern West Virginia
Sandstone, WV3 days ago
Morgantown student selected to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
West Fork River being dyed green
Clarksburg, WV23 hours ago
Mannington house fire under investigation
Mannington, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy