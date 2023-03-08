Webster County, Morgantown advance to state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Day one at the WVSSAC girls state basketball tournament ended with Webster County and Morgantown advancing to the semifinals.

Webster County moves on in Class A after defeated Greenbrier West behind 33 points from Sydney Baird in a 55-34 victory.

The Highlanders will face #1 Cameron at 1 pm on Friday in the Class A semifinals.

Morgantown took a dominant first round win over Princeton, shutting the Tigers down to the tune of a 58-21 final score.

The Mohigans take on #3 Spring Valley on Thursday at 11:15 am in the Class AAAA semifinals.

