Open in App
Providence, RI
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

La Salle defeats Rhode Island 73-56 in A-10 tourney

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD2JK_0lBGsxeq00

NEW YORK (AP) — Jhamir Brickus had 18 points in La Salle’s 73-56 victory against Rhode Island on Tuesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Brickus was 7-of-10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Explorers (14-18). Daeshon Shepherd added 15 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and also had 11 rebounds. Khalil Brantley recorded 11 points.

The Rams (9-22) were led in scoring by Malik Martin, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Ishmael Leggett added 11 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island. In addition, Sebastian Thomas finished with nine points and four assists.

La Salle led 39-24 at the break.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
La Salle, Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown advance to girls hockey championship
Smithfield, RI17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Team of the Week – Middletown boys basketball
Middletown, RI18 hours ago
South Kingstown native Records eyes third NCAA tournament appearance
South Kingstown, RI18 hours ago
Cumberland’s Tyler Kolek named Big East Player of the Year
New York City, NY2 days ago
Providence takes down New Hampshire in OT, advances to Hockey East quarterfinals
Providence, RI2 days ago
RIC women prepare for first Sweet 16 appearance
Providence, RI2 days ago
PC, UConn set for Big East Tournament showdown
Providence, RI2 days ago
Rob McClanaghan speaks after case against him is dropped
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bishop Feehan girls advance to Final Four
Attleboro, MA16 hours ago
East Greenwich school honored by Special Olympics
East Greenwich, RI1 day ago
This Professional Boxer Wants to Empower Providence Youth Through “Gloves Up, Guns Down”
Providence, RI15 hours ago
PC knocked out of Big East Tournament by rival UConn 73-66
Providence, RI1 day ago
Bryant student lending a hand to Hurricane Ian victims
Smithfield, RI1 day ago
PC’s Frenetic Big East Comeback Ends in Heartbreak
Providence, RI2 days ago
Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins’ streak
Boston, MA1 day ago
New Report: Providence’s New Electricity Co. Tied to Millions to GOP to Block Shutoff Disclosure
Providence, RI1 day ago
Bruins, FanDuel announce mobile betting partnership
Boston, MA1 day ago
District attorney drops rape charge against NBA trainer from RI
Boston, MA3 days ago
Cyclist to bike perimeter of US for 2nd time
Seekonk, MA21 hours ago
Providence technical academy celebrates future female trade workers
Providence, RI2 days ago
Which dioceses in New England are letting people eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day?
Providence, RI1 day ago
Fane Tower project in Providence is dead
Providence, RI1 day ago
‘Heartbreaking’: Dozens of RI children with special needs not receiving education
Providence, RI1 day ago
NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island speed camera contracts could violate state law
Providence, RI2 days ago
Masks now mandatory at Trinity Rep matinees
Providence, RI2 days ago
2 Catholic high schools in Massachusetts closing at end of academic year
Fall River, MA2 days ago
URI removes partial Malcolm X quote that sparked protest
South Kingstown, RI1 day ago
Car crashes into New Bedford Stop & Shop
New Bedford, MA20 hours ago
Study: Dry weather last year affected local water quality
South Kingstown, RI20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy