Centennial family among those filing wrongful death suit against Snapchat

By Greg Nieto,

3 days ago

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A Centennial mother is among several families filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the social media app Snapchat .

Patti Lujan said in March 2020, her daughter, Lauren, attempted to buy Percocet from a drug dealer on Snapchat.

Lujan said it was actually laced with fentanyl. Lauren, 17 years old and months from graduation, did not survive.

“She was just a bright light and she made people feel good,” Lujan said. She said an ensuing criminal investigation yielded no arrests in the case.

Bill to penalize drug dealers expands beyond fentanyl

“Snapchat knows this is going on and they’re allowing it to happen,” Lujan said.

She is coming forward, she said, to help educate other parents.

Lujan’s wrongful-death suit is among several others organized by the Social Media Victims Law Center in which young people died after taking fentanyl-laced pills or edibles they got through Snapchat.

Reached by email, a Snapchat spokesperson said in part: “We are committed to bringing every resource to bear to help fight this national crisis, both on Snapchat and across the tech industry overall.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

