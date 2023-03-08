Open in App
Wilmington, NC
Star News

Heart and hurt: UNCW basketball's NCAA Tournament hopes again derailed in CAA final

By Patrick Stevens,

3 days ago
WASHINGTON ― UNCW basketball coach Takayo Siddle had already received an extended hug of consolation from Pat Kelsey, his College of Charleston counterpart, when game officials completed a monitor review and put 0.2 seconds back on the clock Tuesday night.

Siddle then relived the final buzzer of the Seahawks’ 63-58 CAA championship game loss. Chances are, he’ll play it over in his mind again and again throughout the offseason.

For Siddle and UNCW (24-10), it was a case of same time, same place, same result, same agony. A year ago, the Seahawks held a lead entering the final two minutes at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, only for Delaware to score the last five points and escape with a 59-55 victory and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Only four players who logged time that night played Tuesday against the Cougars (31-3). The Seahawks underwent a roster revamp, yet found themselves right back where they were a year ago.

This time, Charleston rallied from an eight-point hole in the final six minutes.

“It’s definitely a different group,” Siddle said. “Obviously, it’s hard. It’s hard. These guys are in there and I’m more hurt for them. You guys have no idea what we’ve been through.”

This week alone was wild enough.

The Seahawks trailed Drexel by 12 in the second half of Sunday’s quarterfinal before securing a 73-68 victory. They were down 12 again to top-seeded Hofstra on Monday, only to outlast the Pride 79-73 in overtime.

So Charleston’s surge to a 40-31 advantage early in the second half was predictably met with another UNCW blitz. With Amari Kelly and Trazarien White combining for 25 points after the break, the Seahawks uncorked an 18-2 run. They later built the lead to 53-45.

“We wanted to stay composed and finish the game out strong,” said Kelly, a senior who finished with 16 points. “We knew it was a game of runs. They went on a run. We went on a run. We just knew we had to stay composed.”

And ultimately, it didn’t happen. With a boisterous Charleston fan contingent – more than a few in courtside seats loudly voicing displeasure with foul calls against their team – gleefully taking it in, the Cougars upped the pressure and unraveled UNCW.

The Seahawks committed six turnovers in a span of 14 possessions. By that point, the Cougars had reclaimed the lead behind guard Ryan Larson (23 points) and seen their swagger reach a crescendo.

“We had too many empty possessions,” Siddle said. “You have to give credit to Larson. He made some spectacular plays and had two steals at the end. He made big plays on offense and defense. I thought the turnovers were the deciding factor.”

Siddle wasted little time before striding in for his postgame media duties. He believed the Seahawks were the tougher team. He praised the fight of his guys. He felt the Seahawks had executed their game plan.

Considering they held leading Charleston scorer Dalton Bolon without a point and limited perimeter ace Reyne Smith to seven points and just one made 3-pointer, it’s easy to acknowledge the point.

And yet the outcome was the same one they grappled with last March, and the wait for the program’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2017 will last at least another year.

By the time Siddle’s press conference was done, Charleston hadn’t even gotten around to snipping the nets. The Seahawks were in no hurry to stop to watch.

They’d already seen and experienced enough misery for one night.

“It’s a grind from the summer when we come in,” Kelly said. “Day 1, it’s a grind and we put in a lot of hard hours. I honestly believe there’s no one that works harder than us. It’s just not a good feeling to fall so short. I was here last year, so it’s just not a good feeling at all.”

