NH’s Barnes, Carbaugh, Goodrich, Goodwin, Weikel sign

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Five New Haven High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon, as James Barnes (football/Trine), Katie Carbaugh (volleyball/Trine), Samantha Goodrich (basketball/Principia College), Marissa Goodwin (cross country & track/Saint Francis), and Abby Weikel (softball/Grace College) all signed to continue their athletic and academic careers in college. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
