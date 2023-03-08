NH’s Barnes, Carbaugh, Goodrich, Goodwin, Weikel sign

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Five New Haven High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon, as James Barnes (football/Trine), Katie Carbaugh (volleyball/Trine), Samantha Goodrich (basketball/Principia College), Marissa Goodwin (cross country & track/Saint Francis), and Abby Weikel (softball/Grace College) all signed to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.