Open in App
New Haven, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

NH’s Barnes, Carbaugh, Goodrich, Goodwin, Weikel sign

By Glenn Marini,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quHj8_0lBGq1ut00

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Five New Haven High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon, as James Barnes (football/Trine), Katie Carbaugh (volleyball/Trine), Samantha Goodrich (basketball/Principia College), Marissa Goodwin (cross country & track/Saint Francis), and Abby Weikel (softball/Grace College) all signed to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, IN newsLocal New Haven, IN
Police investigate at hotel in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trine falls to NYU at DIII Sweet Sixteen
Angola, IN21 hours ago
Carroll’s Armstrong, Jones, Stromberg, Swedzinski sign
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Procession underway for Master Trooper James Bailey
Garrett, IN4 hours ago
Homestead’s Pequignot, Shoppell, Tinkel, Wilson, Yoder sign
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Leo grad Davison leads Indiana Tech to NAIA Sweet 16
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Seven Carroll seniors sign for college
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Columbia City’s Schaekel signs to swim at Valparaiso
Columbia City, IN3 days ago
Indiana Tech women fall to Briar Cliff in second round
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Grace College tops Madonna to earns spot in Sweet 16
Winona Lake, IN2 days ago
TinCaps to honor Fort Wayne Daisies, highlight memories shared by family
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Lakewood Park’s Korte signs with Saint Francis tennis
Auburn, IN3 days ago
Bluffton, Indiana welcomes Papa John's with record crowds at its grand opening
Bluffton, IN20 hours ago
Van Wert man finishes second in Las Vegas pool tournament, nets $7,000
Van Wert, OH1 day ago
Mad Ants fall to Motor City in wild finish
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Fort Wayne UNITED on the search for new executive director
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
New subdivision coming to east Allen County
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Police investigate crash at intersection of Coldwater, Washington Center roads
Fort Wayne, IN17 hours ago
Comedy festival brings big names to Parkview Field
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
“I’m here. We messed up. I own it:” Bluffton rehab facility promises change following complaints
Bluffton, IN3 days ago
Taste of Roanoke has something for all
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Florida teen honors Indiana State trooper who died while on duty
Auburn, IN2 days ago
City leaders begin construction on Southeast Fort Wayne grocery
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
What you need to know as we ‘Spring Forward’ Sunday
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
California Burger open for business in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Former Fort Wayne Zoo ponies will join Farmers Market this summer
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
ID channel highlights 2002 Fort Wayne murder in new series
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Officials: Travel advisory lifted for Allen County
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Chilly Saturday, another round of snow
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Police seeking tips after headstone vandalized at Columbia City cemetery
Columbia City, IN21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy