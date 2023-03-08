Open in App
Madison, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Top defenseman leaves Wisconsin men's hockey, signs with Blue Jackets

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

3 days ago
MADISON - The Wisconsin men's hockey team said goodbye to its head coach Monday. Tuesday one of its top players left the program.

Sophomore Corson Ceulemans, a defenseman from Beaumont, Alberta, signed a three-year entry-level deal with Columbus, meaning he will forgo his final two seasons of eligibility. The Blue Jackets made him the 21st pick in 2021.

This marks the first time since Cole Caufield, Dylan Holloway and Ty Emberson left early two years ago that the Badgers had a player sign a professional contract before his senior season.

Ceulemans will play the rest of the season with the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' AHL affiliate, on a tryout contract.

Ceulemans was Wisconsin's highest scoring defenseman with 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) and tied for third overall. Last year he shared the team lead in points with 22 (seven goals, 15 assists) and was its rooke of the year.

