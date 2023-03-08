Open in App
Waldorf, MD
Howard County Times

No. 3 Howard girls basketball defeats St. Charles, 67-31, to set up rematch with Poly in Class 3A state championship game

By Jacob Steinberg Baltimore Sun Media,

3 days ago

St. Charles #0, Amoni Taylor shoots a three in the 1st half. Howard vs St. Charles Class 3A state girls basketball semifinal, Tuesday March 7, 2023 at North Point High School in Waldorf. The Lions defeated the Spartans 67-31. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

WALDORF — Howard girls basketball knew it was one game away from returning to a familiar stage against a familiar opponent.

The No. 3 Lions, particularly their three seniors, are accustomed the major implications the state semifinal stage brings, but Howard opened up with some uncharacteristic nerves in Tuesday’s Class 3A semifinal. But the second-seeded Lions quelled those initial nerves, breaking the game open in the second quarter to post a 67-31 win over third-seeded St. Charles.

Howard earns the right to face No. 4 Poly in Friday night’s 3A state championship game at 6 p.m. at Xfinity Center in College Park, a rematch of last year’s final in which the Engineers defeated the Lions, 60-37.

“We knew what we were coming into at the beginning of the season,” senior Samiyah Nasir said. “Just happy to actually be here, play hard and play our game.”

The Lions defeated St. Charles, 61-39, at a holiday tournament earlier in the season and entered Tuesday’s game knowing the Spartans have several capable outside shooters. Jadyn Forbes connected on a 3-pointer on St. Charles’ opening possession, but that was one of only two Spartans field goals the entire first half.

Howard (27-1) led by six after one quarter, but the lead quickly ballooned to double digits as senior Jenna Vetter connected on a pair of 3-pointers. Meghan Yarnevich, Gabby Kennerly and Nasir also added baskets during the Lions’ 18-2 run. Howard ultimately outscored St. Charles 25-3 in the quarter, taking a commanding 28-point halftime lead. Kennerly attacked the basket at will and led all scorers in the first half with 15 of her 20 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s591p_0lBGpvml00
Howard's Gabby Kennerly works her way through the St. Charles defense for a layup in the first half of Tuesday's Class 3A state semifinal at North Point High School in Waldorf. The Lions defeated the Spartans, 67-31. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

“After the first quarter I think we calmed down a little bit,” Vetter said. “We figured out what they were doing and we could adjust to their play. Then we just really excelled from there.”

It was more of the same in the third quarter as the Lions continued to thrive in the paint while playing stifling defense. Yarnevich scored half of her team-high 22 points in the third, and made an impact as a rim protector defensively.

“I’m just proud of the girls. I thought they really played well,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said. “Defensively I was really impressed with the effort. They have some girls who can shoot the ball and we got up on them, pressured them and took them out of the game. Allowing 10 points at halftime is a tribute to the girls. They worked hard and I thought they did a good job both on and off the ball. I thought we shared the ball well also.”

Leading by 46 entering the fourth, Howard played its reserves played for much of the final quarter. The clock quickly wound down, setting up a rematch that many expected entering the season. The Lions’ postgame celebration was brief as they now get ready for a familiar matchup, this time one they feel more prepared for.

In addition to their familiarity with the Engineers, the Lions strengthened their schedule this season, playing area private schools Mercy and St. Vincent Pallotti, as well as an early season test against Bonita Vista, California. They’re hopeful those challenges will prove beneficial on the season’s biggest stage as the Lions seek the program’s second state title and first since 1994.

“It’s just so exciting,” Kennerly said. “I don’t even have the words to express how I feel right now. I’m just very proud of everyone. We have one more game and that’s what we’re focusing on now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WC9Ei_0lBGpvml00
Howard's Samiyah Nasir converts a fast-break layup in the first half of Tuesday's Class 3A state semifinal against St. Charles. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)
