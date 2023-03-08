Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Status In Grizzlies-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar,

3 days ago

Anthony Davis went to the locker room during Tuesday’s game.

UPDATE: Anthony Davis has returned to the game.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in California.

During the game, eight-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis went to the locker room (via Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet ).

Trudell's first tweet: "Unfortunate for both Davis and the Lakers, as blood drawn on a foul by Roddy causes AD to have to go to the locker room after they couldn't fully stop the bleeding during the time out.

LAL up 34-31 midway through the 2nd Q."

Trudell's second tweet: " Lakers are still awaiting Davis getting patched up in the back. He'd dominated the Grizzlies on both ends (13 points, 10 boards in 12 minutes), but has been out for 3 minutes and counting after getting hit in the face."

Thankfully, it sounds like Davis will be good to return.

The NBA Champion forward already has 13 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one block in just 12 minutes of playing time.

He came into the night with impressive averages of 26.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 40 games (while shooting 56.0% from the field).

The Lakers have a 31-34 record in 65 games and are coming off a 113-105 victory over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon at home.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and 16-15 in the 31 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.

Currently, the Lakers are in a three-way tie for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

