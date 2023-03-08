Open in App
South Carolina State
Journal Star

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $203M

By Chris Sims and Evan Frank, Journal Star,

3 days ago

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after nobody matched all six numbers from Friday night's drawing.

So, grab your tickets and pull up a chair.

The numbers are in for the Tuesday, Mar. 7, lottery jackpot worth an estimated $188 million, with a cash option of $99.2 million.

Powerball numbers: Results for Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $31M

Mega Millions winning numbers for 3/7/23

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 15, 22, 25, 28, 69, and the Mega Ball was 21. The Megaplier was 4X.

Did anyone win Mega Millions last night, Mar. 7, 2023?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

One ticket purchased in New Jersey matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million.

How many numbers in Mega Millions do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Mega Millions?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing grew to an estimated $203 million with a cash option of $107.1 million, according to megamillions.com.

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2023 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com :

  • $1.35 billion — Jan. 13; Maine.
  • $20 million — Jan. 17; New York.
  • $31 million — Jan. 24; Massachusetts.
  • $31 million — Jan. 31; Massachusetts.

Mega Millions numbers: Results for Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $188M

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

  1. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  2. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
  3. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  4. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
  5. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.
  6. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.
  7. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California.
  8. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.
  9. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey.
  10. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California.
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina.
  4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine.
  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois.
  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.
  7. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  8. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  9. $754.6 million, Powerball — Feb. 6, 2023; Washington.
  10. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. No winner, jackpot grows to $203M

