Colon still alive in girls basketball regionals; Athens, Climax-Scotts fall

Six area girls basketball teams advanced to regionals and were looking to keep their season going in tournament play on Tuesday.

Only one team made it out alive.

Colon is the lone area team still playing following the regional semifinal round on Tuesday. Athens, Climax-Scotts, Bronson, Coldwater and Olivet all saw their seasons come to an end.

Colon used a big second half to earn another tournament game as the Magi defeated River Valley, 40-21, in a Division 4 regional semifinal at New Buffalo. Colon outscored River Valley, 28-14, after intermission as the Magi improve to 21-4.

"We told the girls at halftime that we had to take care of the ball and give ourselves a chance to get some shots to fall," Colon coach Bethany Preston said. "We knew that if we could get some stops on defense, we were more than capable of getting some buckets. By the end of the third quarter, we were getting some things to go our way."

Colon's 1,000-point scorer Reese Williams came up big once again as she had 26 points as the only Magi player in double figures. Macey Burgess added nine rebounds and Megan Jackson had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Colon advances to see Kalamazoo Hackett (17-8) in a regional final on Thursday.

Division 4 at Athens

Athens saw its season come to an end after a 35-27 loss to Adrian Lenawee Christian (16-10), the same team that knocked the Indians out of the playoffs last year. Makenna Kincaid led Athens with 11 points and seven rebounds and Jocelyn Hall added eight points, six rebounds and three steals. The Indians finish at 18-7.

In the other half of the bracket, Climax-Scotts lost to Hillsdale Academy, 42-26. Hillsdale Academy (20-4) advances to see Lenawee Christian in the final. Climax-Scotts ends its season at 11-12.

Division 3 at Centreville

Bronson fell to No. 1-ranked Buchanan, 66-59, in this regional semifinal. Buchanan, 22-1, moves on to face Kalamazoo Christian (22-3), in the final.

Division 2 at Three Rivers

It would take overtime to knock Olivet out of the tournament as the Eagles lost to Plainwell, 46-42, in extra time. Plainwell (15-9) will see Holland Christian (18-7) in the regional final. Olivet end its campaign at 19-5.

Division 1 at Coldwater

Host Coldwater finishes the season at 23-2 after losing to Holt in the regional semifinal, 45-28. Holt (21-4) will face DeWitt in the next round. DeWitt (23-2) beat Kalamazoo Central (20-2), 43-25, in the other half of this Division 1 bracket. Coldwater trailed just 22-21 at the half, but only scored seven points after intermission. Mya Porter had 12 points and Elli Foley added nine. Janae Tyler, who will play at Akron University next year, led Holt with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Colon still alive in girls basketball regionals; Athens, Climax-Scotts fall