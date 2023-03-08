Open in App
The Courier Journal

KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament is set. See full schedule for games at Rupp Arena

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal,

3 days ago

The pairings are set for the KHSAA boys Sweet 16 scheduled for March 15-18 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Four of the top 10 teams in the final Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll of the season reached the Sweet 16 – No. 1 Warren Central, No. 4 George Rogers Clark, No. 8 Frederick Douglass and No. 9 Lyon County.

Warren Central (32-1) was last year’s state runner-up and will take a 23-game winning streak into the state tournament. The Dragons beat Bowling Green 52-50 in overtime in Tuesday’s Fourth Region final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vON5_0lBGmEJD00

KHSAA hoops: Male High wins double-OT thriller to capture 2nd straight 7th Region basketball title

Here’s a look at the schedule:

Wednesday, March 15

11 a.m. – Woodford County (20-12) vs. Jeffersontown (17-12)

1:30 p.m. – McCracken County (29-5) vs. Elizabethtown (23-9)

6 p.m. – Pulaski County (27-6) vs. Warren Central (32-1)

8:30 p.m. – Ashland Blazer (22-11) vs. Owensboro (19-10)

Thursday, March 16

11 a.m. – Breathitt County (18-9) vs. Male (25-10)

1:30 p.m. – Newport (28-6) vs. Lyon County (30-5)

6 p.m. – Martin County (24-10) vs. Frederick Douglass (31-2)

8:30 p.m. – North Laurel (25-10) vs. George Rogers Clark (27-5)

Sixth Region: Brandon Gatewood gets redemption as J'town tops DeSales for championship repeat

Friday, March 17

11 a.m. – McCracken County-Elizabethtown winner vs. Woodford County-Jeffersontown winner

1:30 p.m. – Pulaski County-Warren Central winner vs. Ashland Blazer-Owensboro winner

6 p.m. – Martin County-Frederick Douglass winner vs. Breathitt County-Male winner

8:30 p.m. – Newport-Lyon County winner vs. North Laurel-George Rogers Clark winner

Saturday, March 18

11 a.m. – Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. – Semifinal No. 2

7 p.m. – Championship

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament is set. See full schedule for games at Rupp Arena

