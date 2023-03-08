County Board supervisors skeptical debt will be needed given funds already available

EAU CLAIRE — A surplus from 2022’s sales taxes is among factors leading Eau Claire County Board supervisors to doubt that borrowing may be needed at all this year.

On Tuesday night, the County Board voted 18-9 against an initial authorization that would allow the county to issue up to $5.2 million later this year. This vote had been delayed from January’s meeting when county supervisors said they wanted updated financial figures before making a decision.

Now the county’s Finance and Budget Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss if a lower amount of allowable debt will be needed to help pay for 2023’s projects or if funds the county already has will suffice.

“We don’t have to borrow. We have the money,” Supervisor Dane Zook, chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee, said during Tuesday’s County Board meeting.

He cited a presentation made earlier that night by Finance Director Norb Kirk that showed how the county’s fund balance could provide $3.7 million without dropping below levels established by its policies.

The report Kirk gave was based on figures available at the end of January, but more recent numbers show at least one part of its revenues have improved.

“We actually got a little bit better,” Kirk said.

Kirk’s report anticipated a $1.66 million surplus from 2022 county sales tax collections, but the year-end sales tax made total available this week shows that surplus has grown to $2 million due to last year’s record economic activity.

That and other revenues have grown the county’s fund balance — money the county has available and is used to pay for its bills while awaiting seasonal revenue sources like grants and payments from other governments — to over $19.5 million at the end of 2022.

“In my 30-some years on the board, this to me is the healthiest fund balance we’ve ever had,” Supervisor Gerald Wilkie said.

He and others suggested that there’s enough in that balance and other funds to reduce or eliminate the $5.2 million the county had expected it would need to borrow this year.

Tuesday’s vote was just for an initial authorization to borrow, and a subsequent vote would be taken later in the year to actually issue debt.

“It means we could borrow, we could go out to sale. That’s all it means,” Kirk emphasized prior to the vote.

Some County Board members said the authorization should’ve been given to allow for the flexibility to borrow this year if turns out to be necessary.

“I don’t think we are going to need to borrow this money, but we need to protect our own freedom of action as a board,” Supervisor Nate Otto said.

Giving the initial authorization to borrow was also viewed as a way to make sure that rural highway projects and purchases such as new squad cars are done on schedule.

“We can’t push road construction off until October,” Supervisor James Dunning said.

Others argued that concerns over projects delays were not as critical as deciding whether new debt and the interest that comes with it should be issued this year.

“We shouldn’t be putting anything on the taxpayers credit card unless its absolutely necessary,” Wilkie said.