Bourne High boys basketball races past Georgetown and into Division 4 Elite 8

BOURNE -- There was a moment early in the second half of the Bourne High boys basketball team's 67-52 Division 4 Sweet 16 win over Georgetown where the Canalmen's lead was trimmed to a single point.

It was the closest the Royals would get.

The Canalmen proceeded to go on a 16-0 run, turning a 34-33 score into 50-33. At the heart of it all was a well-conditioned Bourne team, which turned up the heat defensively and got out and ran as a result. After the Canalmen pushed it to a double-digit lead, it never got under 10.

"I think the main thing was fast breaks," Bourne sophomore Mike Dankert said. "We really got out and hit a few layups, and then we were pressing and that tired them out."

The run started with three consecutive layups, which were all a result of Bourne beating their opponents down the floor off missed baskets.

The Canalmen pushed the lead all the way to 11 before the Royals called timeout to stop the bleeding, but by that point Bourne could smell blood in the water.

"I thought we wore them down," Bourne coach Scott Ashworth said. "All those shots (during the run) were short, and that's when I said, 'I think we got them.'"

In order to go on a run like that in the playoffs, the foundation had to be set long before. Ashworth knows the physical requirements of playing on his team are high, but the results, like that run, are worth it.

"If it were easy, I'd have 100 kids try out," Ashworth said. "I thought we had good legs left to finish it out."

The other aspect of the run, and ultimately the Canalmen's success the whole game, was a series of intelligent composed decisions, even while pushing the pace.

That's another thing that requires the foundation be set in practice. Ashworth says that his team practices at pace in order to benefit the in-game decision-making.

"If you practice at that speed, it should be easy to compete, and that's what we try to do," said Ashworth.

Dankert led the charge throughout the game and during the run. He finished with a game-high 24 points, and acted as a focal point for the offense and an anchor on defense.

Defensively, Dankert took on the challenge of guarding the Royals' best player, senior Grant Lyon. Lyon finished with 17 points to lead the Royals, 10 of which came in the first quarter.

"It was honestly pretty fun," Dankert said. "I like going against a big guy, guarding him on the inside, (and) having to get physical. He wasn't getting what he wanted."

The highlight play for Dankert came a little over halfway through the fourth quarter. After a Canalmen offensive possession seemed to be stalling with the lead at 13. Dankert, who was at the top of the 3-point line and defended by Lyon, called his own number and took him off the dribble. The sophomore finished with the right hand and drew the foul for an emphatic and-1.

But Dankert was hardly alone offensively, and ultimately, Bourne had too much offense coming from too many sources for the Royals to keep pace.

The other half of Bourne's Twin Towers inside is sophomore Nathan Reynolds. He was the Canalmen's second-leading scorer (16) while junior Leo Andrade finished with 8.

In the end, all eight of Bourne's regular rotation players got on the scoresheet. Collectively, the Canalmen outscored the Royals 33-19 after Georgetown cut it to one.

Bourne advances to the Elite 8 where it awaits the winner of Wednesday's matchup between No. 5 Millbury and No. 12 Wahconah Regional. Regardless of who wins, the Canalmen will host one more game in front of their crowd, which made an impact Tuesday night.

"It was (special)," Reynolds said of the home-court advantage. "The fans just keep us going. It hypes us up (and) makes us want to play better."

